Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper ready for 'dogfight' vs. 49ers

Dak, Amari ready for 'dogfight' wild-card matchup vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Dallas Cowboys are ready to take on the 49ers in a wild-card matchup fueled by a historic rivalry Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The NFC wild-card showdown will take place during the second half of Super Wildcard Weekend.

With the future of their season at stake just days away, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are focused and ready.

“We don’t care what people believe about us outside these walls, whether they think it’s good or not," Prescott told reporters. "We’re excited for the matchup… It’s gonna be a dogfight. It’s gonna be a war. We’re exactly up for that."

The Cowboys (12-5) are actually favored over the 49ers (10-7) by three points at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, Cooper is just locked in on the game.

“It don’t really matter what outsiders say,” Cooper told reporters. “At the end of the day, that’s why the game is played. If the game was won by what people believed would happen, then why even play the game?”

Sunday will be the first time the two teams play against each other in the playoffs since the NFC Championship during the 1994-95 season, when the Niners went on to win Super Bowl XXIX.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast