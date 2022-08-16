Cowboys cutting five ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline

The Cowboys are down to the 85-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to get there.

The team announced that they are waiving defensive tackle Austin Faoliu. They’re also waiving cornerback Kyron Brown, tight end Ian Bunting, fullback Ryan Nall, and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle with injury designations.

All 32 teams have to reach the limit of 85 players on Tuesday, although teams with players assigned through the International Player Pathway program have an exception for an 86th member of the team. The Cowboys are carrying offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon.

Next week brings a cut to 80 players and the final cut to 53 players comes on August 30.

Nall is the most experienced player who the Cowboys are slashing from the roster. Brown and Bunting have also played in regular season games for the team.

