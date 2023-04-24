Cowboys cut three players

The Cowboys cleared some space on their roster for rookie additions on Monday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the team has waived tight end Ian Bunting and defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart with failed physical designations. They also released linebacker Devante Bond.

Bond has the most regular season experience of the trio as he has played in 34 games since entering the league as a Bucs sixth-round pick in 2016. None of those games have come in the last two seasons, however.

Bunting played in one game for the Cowboys in 2021, but did not make any regular season appearances last season. Taylor-Stuart signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted last year.

