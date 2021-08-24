Cowboys cut Lirim Hajrullahu

The Cowboys are waiving kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That is an indication kicker Greg Zuerlein is on track for the season opener Sept. 9 and will kick in Sunday’s preseason finale against the Jaguars. Zuerlein has spent training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list following back surgery.

Hajrullahu signed last week, so the Cowboys would have a kicker for last week’s preseason game against the Texans. Hunter Niswander, who kicked in the team’s first two preseason games, was waived/injured.

The Panthers carried Hajrullahu on their practice squad for a few weeks last season until Dec. 14 when a work visa issue forced the team to cut him. The team re-signed him to a futures deal after the 2020 season. Carolina, though, cut Hajrullahu on March 22.

Hajrullahu, 30, spent six seasons kicking in the Canadian Football League and was a two-time All-Star before signing with the Rams for training camp last summer. The Rams released him at the end of camp.

Hajrullahu was born in Kosovo before emigrating to Canada as a refugee.

