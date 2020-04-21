The Cowboys have opened up a roster spot ahead of this week’s draft.

According to multiple reports, the team has waived wide receiver Lance Lenoir.

Lenoir signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in 2017 and played five special teams snaps in his only game of the year. He played seven regular season games and one playoff game the next year, but only played eight snaps on offense.

Lenoir was placed on injured reserve last August after hurting his knee in training camp.

Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Devin Smith and Ventell Bryant are back at wide receiver for the Cowboys from the 2019 squad. Randall Cobb left for the Texans as a free agent.

Cowboys cut Lance Lenoir originally appeared on Pro Football Talk