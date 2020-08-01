Cowboys cut K Kai Forbath after signing Greg Zuerlein to 3-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys kicker battle is now a competition of one.

The team announced Saturday it had released Forbath, ending a tenure in Dallas that began in December of last season.

Forbath’s release leaves Zuerlein as the only kicker at Cowboys training camp.

The writing had been on the wall for Forbath’s departure ever since the Cowboys decided to address their kicking woes by signing former Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Greg Zuerlein to a three-year, $7.5 million deal. In addition to the Cowboys’ financial commitment, Zuerlein also likely had an ally in new Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel, who coached Zuerlein during the kicker’s entire Rams career.

However, the Cowboys might have kept Forbath around as insurance for the last four months considering what he did for them last season.

Forbath was perfect for Cowboys last season

Kai Forbath came up big for the Cowboys. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Even though Forbath’s Dallas career will end up spanning only half a season, Cowboys fans will still likely appreciate his presence.

Not along ago, those fans had been pulling their hair out watching former kicker Brett Maher, who was cut last season after missing 10 kicks in 13 games. That was the most any kicker had missed in a season the last four years.

Enter Forbath, who went 10-for-10 in the Cowboy’s final three games. An eight-year veteran, Forbath has kicked for five different teams since the Washington Football Team released him in 2015.

