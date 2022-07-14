The Cowboys confirmed the signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson on Thursday and they also announced a corresponding move to make room for him on their 90-man roster.

Running back JaQuan Hardy drew the short straw. He has been waived and can now be claimed by any of the league’s other 31 teams.

Hardy signed with the Cowboys last year after going undrafted out of Tiffin. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, but was promoted to make three appearances during the regular season.

Hardy ran four times for 29 yards and a touchdown in those outings. He also returned one kickoff for 15 yards.

The Cowboys still have Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, and Aaron Shampklin in their backfield.

Cowboys cut JaQuan Hardy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk