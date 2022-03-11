Cowboys cut Greg Zuerlein, Blake Jarwin

The Cowboys stuck with kicker Greg Zuerlein for all of last season despite some rough moments, but he won’t be sticking around for the start of the new league year.

The team announced that they have released Zuerlein on Friday. They also waived tight end Blake Jarwin with an injury designation.

Zuerlein’s release saves the team just over $2.485 million in cap space as they work to get in compliance by next week. Zuerlein was 29-of-35 on field goals and 42-of-48 on extra points in the regular season. He made all three kicks he tried in a Wild Card round loss to the 49ers.

Jarwin had hip surgery recently and his departure clears just over $3.852 million in cap room.

