Cowboys cut Chaz Green

The Cowboys have dealt with injury and illness across their starting offensive line this summer, but any lingering questions about the health of those players wasn’t enough for them to stick with Chaz Green as a backup option.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys have released Green after three years with the team.

Green was a third-round pick in 2015 and played in 18 games over the last three years. The most memorable of those games was not a good one for Green.

He started at left tackle in place of Tyron Smith against the Falcons last season and got yanked after allowing four sacks to Adrian Clayborn. Green also started the first three games at left guard last year, but was replaced by Jonathan Cooper for the rest of the year.