The Cowboys stood pat at the trade deadline, but they did announce a pair of transactions Tuesday.

Dallas waived defensive end Bradlee Anae.

The 2020 fifth-round draft pick appeared in four games this season, seeing action on 50 defensive snaps and 50 on special teams.

Anae’s offsides penalty on a punt allowed Minnesota to keep the ball, and the Vikings got a field goal out of the drive.

“Get the football, and that’s a bad penalty,” special teams coach John Fassel said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s a bad penalty. Fourth-and-five, and, you know, it’s just a bad penalty.”

The Cowboys also placed rookie linebacker Jabril Cox on injured reserve. The fourth-round choice tore his ACL on Sunday.

The Cowboys have three open spots on their 53-player roster. Receiver Michael Gallup is among the Cowboys eligible to return from injured reserve.

Dallas currently has 12 players on injured reserve.

Cowboys cut Bardlee Anae, place Jabril Cox on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk