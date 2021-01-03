Cowboys currently have top-10 pick in draft, here’s how high it can be

The Dallas Cowboys are out of the playoffs, but their final position in the 2021 draft order is not yet secured. The loss drops the Cowboys to 6-10 on the season, but strength of schedule tiebreakers will play a major role in deciding where the Cowboys pick in the first round of the draft. Entering the late afternoon games, the Cowboys are currently in position for the No. 10 overall pick.

Each team that finishes with a 6-10 record will rotate with the Cowboys in each subsequent round, but strength of schedule will determine the initial order. Right now, the Cowboys have the worse strength of schedule of teams with six wins, and there are two teams with five wins which Dallas can catch.

Dallas could draft as high as No. 8 and there are three games of interest remaining. The Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers both sit at 6-9 with games to play, but neither will have as easy a strength of schedule as the Cowboys do.

Game 1: New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are currently 5-10, but they have a much better SoS than the Cowboys (.528 to .470). Therefore if they win their game against the Saints, who are playing without Alvin Kamara but still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, then they would move behind Dallas in draft order.

Game No. 2: Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos

The Broncos are also 5-10 and currently in front of the Cowboys in draft order. Same deal, Denver's SoS is a whopping .563 entering their game, so if they can pull off a victory, they'll move behind Dallas in the draft order.

Game No. 3: Washington Football Team @ Philadelphia Eagles

Here's the most interesting one. 10 minutes ago, the Cowboys were hoping that Washington loses this game, but now things have turned. If the Eagles pull off the upset and drops Washington to 6-10, the Football Team will not win the division, but the Giants will. The problem is, the Cowboys have the easier strength of schedule than the Giants, .504 (who are currently No. 11 in the draft order). The Cowboys do not have the easier strength of schedule than Washington (.464). So if Washington loses the division title, they end up drafting before the Cowboys do.