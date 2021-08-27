The Cowboys have added a bit more salary cap room with the preseason coming to a close.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s contract. They converted $8.6 million of his $9.6 million base salary to a signing bonus.

The move adds $6.88 million in cap space for the Cowboys to use this season. That could come in handy if a player of interest hits the market as a free agent or trade option when teams make their moves to get to 53 players this week.

Elliott is signed through 2026 and the rest of that cap hit will be stretched out over the rest of the deal.

Cowboys create cap space with Ezekiel Elliott restructure originally appeared on Pro Football Talk