Cowboys coveted Paxton Lynch, 'settled' for Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott will start at quarterback for the Cowboys when they play the Broncos on Sunday in Denver.

Denver backup QB Paxton Lynch (shoulder) will not be active for the game.

Things might not have turned out that way for the two QBs who roomed together at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine, the Dallas Morning News reported.

First, the Cowboys didn't meet the Seahawks' trade demands to move up and get Lynch near the end of the first round in 2016, a disappointment, owner/GM Jerry Jones has said.

Lynch, instead, went to the Broncos, and Dallas "settled" for Prescott in the fourth round. The former hasn't been able to crack Denver's lineup; the latter was in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year and is 14-4 as a starter.

But even if the Cowboys had been able to draft Lynch, the odds of Prescott landing with the Broncos weren't good, he recounted Wednesday, because things didn't go well on his pre-draft visit to Denver.

He missed his first flight from Orlando, where he — and Lynch — prepared for the draft.

"I didn't make it to the gate," Prescott said. "The door shut and I had to wait. I got there later that night but missed the initial dinner. I still had the visit, but I'm sure the quarterback not making the flight doesn't go over too well.

"When I got on the flight, I knew (playing for Denver) was probably over with."

It's impossible to know whether that's true, but things, it seems, worked out for him.





"I'm in a good spot," Prescott said.

Added Cowboys coach Jason Garrett: "We're obviously happy with the quarterback that we have."