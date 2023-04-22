Cowboys could follow the Tyler Smith blueprint to address the OL in draft

When it comes to the offensive line with Dallas, the more things change, the more they remain the same. In the way back days of 2022, the Cowboys found themselves in a predicament. Their franchise left tackle was showing signs of age, the starting right tackle was set to be a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the year and their starting left guard spot was completely up for grabs.

They needed to start thinking about the future at tackle since both starters could be playing their last season in Dallas but they had immediate needs at guard that needed to be addressed.

The offensive line had long been the identity and backbone of the Cowboys’ offense and bad things could ensue if they failed to address the situation promptly and properly.

The solution: two birds with one stone.

Dallas selected Tulsa OT Tyler Smith with their first pick in the 2022 draft. Smith was a highly talented mauler who was raw but possessed a ceiling as high as any prospect in the draft. With the right coaching and a little time, Smith could be the next great Cowboys left tackle.

Yet, Tyron Smith (the LT at the time) wasn’t ready to give up the throne, and the immediate need was at left guard (previous starter Connor Williams left in free agency). So Tyler Smith started at guard and only made his move outside after Tyron Smith fell to a nasty hamstring injury.

The rookie would go on to bounce between the two portside positions throughout the season, helping to solidify the Cowboys offensive line and setting the stage for the next infusion of talent in 2023.

Immediate needs vs potential future needs

2023 offers a familiar scene. Like the season before, the Cowboys are looking for immediate help at LG. McGovern, last season’s starter, has departed in free agency just like the Connor who came before him.

The veteran Tyron Smith is still on the roster but his health remains an ever-present question mark. Tyler Smith has seemingly assumed his rightful place as the Cowboys franchise left tackle and the right tackle Terrence Steele is playing on a second round tender and set to be an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the season.

Like 2022, Dallas needs an answer at guard this season but could very well need a tackle by next season.

The Cowboys could address the situations as they come. They could draft a guard in 2023 and just wait until 2024 to look at tackle. It would put a lot of pressure on a rookie to hit the ground running next season but on paper it would make sense.

Or Dallas could follow the same blueprint they followed in 2022. . .

OT with OG ability

By drafting a tackle with guard ability, the Cowboys could be killing two birds with one stone, just like they did with Tyler Smith the season before.

OT Darnell Wright is a player whom Dallas has been linked to this spring. The tackle from Tennessee projects as an NFL right tackle as well as a guard. He could be someone the Cowboys draft to fill their immediate needs at guard but also be the long-term answer at right tackle.

Consensus draft boards place Wright at 20 on the big board, sitting him close to Dallas’ window late in the first round. He could slide into the guard vacancy in 2023 and seamlessly upgrade the right tackle spot in 2024.

Tackles often struggle as rookies. No matter how pedigreed or how highly regarded, rookie tackles take time. Even Tyler Smith, who blew analysts away with his play in 2022, had major breakdowns in pass protection. Dallas wanted to ease him in for a reason.

The Cowboys would be setting themselves up for failure if they enter 2024 NEEDING a rookie to take over at RT. Not only would they be committed to draft a tackle in the first round (goodbye any element of Best Player Available), but they would be banking on the prospect to be NFL-ready on Day 1.

Some may ask, why not just re-sign Steele long-term?

The dollars and ‘sense’ of it

The Cowboys are about to set top-of the market prices with new deals for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons over the next two years. They need as many players on rookie deals as possible and can’t afford to employ pricey veterans who aren’t cornerstone pieces.

For as good as Steele has become, he’s not at that top level and could be seen as nonessential personnel for a team that can’t justify nonessential personnel to be on the books.

On average, tackles are one of the most expensive positions to employ in the NFL. It’s why teams target it the most in the first round and it’s why Dallas would be well-served to bring in a player on a rookie deal to fill said position.

Dallas already has tough decisions to make with their center Tyler Biadasz (free agent in 2024). They can’t afford to pay every veteran given the big deals on the horizon and will have to churn out the veterans and replace with affordable rookies.

The Tyler Smith blueprint worked in 2022 and given the circumstances, it can work again in 2023.

It would upgrade the roster in the short-term (LG) and long-term (RT), save the Cowboys money (won’t have to re-sign Steele), and give more position flexibility to a line that values position flexibility enormously.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire