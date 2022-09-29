Cowboys could get key offensive playmaker back vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys could get a critical offensive piece back for Sunday’s home game against the Washington Commanders. No, it’s not quarterback Dak Prescott, who essentially ruled himself out and is aiming for a Week 5 return.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup aims to return in Week 4 after missing the season’s first three games. Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17 last season, which was his second injury of the season. Gallup injured his calf and spent two months on injured reserve.

Gallup was expected to play against the Giants on Monday night but held himself out, according to Cowboys Wire.

“It was my decision,” Gallup said.

“This is the hardest part. It’s really just mental now,” Gallup said. “You know you’re healthy, and everything’s good; it’s just mental now. You’ve got to make sure you feel like your old self. Getting to that is the hardest part.”

Gallup noted he’d only had two padded practices since his ACL injury and needed a little bit more time before returning. He cited Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin’s injury in Week 1 against the Cowboys. Godwin, like Gallup, tore his ACL last December.

Mike McCarthy said Cowboys WR Michael Gallup made some “Michael Gallup-esque” catches last week in practice. Gallup: “Big fade. Go up in the air, snag it, got the toes down.” The feeling after? Gallup: “MG’s back. That’s exactly what I said. MG’s back.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 28, 2022

Gallup would be a big addition to the Cowboys’ passing game. In his career, Gallup has 29 receptions, 420 yards and four touchdowns vs. Washington — all personal highs.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire