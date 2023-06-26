Cowboys corner market with not 1, not 2, but 3 of NFL’s top slot defenders

There’s no question the Dallas Cowboys boast one of the NFL’s best and most complete defenses. There are playmakers galore both at the line of scrimmage and in coverage. Back in the day, the phrase turn would have been “at all three levels”, but the transition of defensive personnel into hybrid modalities blurs the lines. Dan Quinn is one of the scheme leaders in that respect, favoring linebackers who primarily have edge responsibilities and three-safety groupings that take on roles formerly manned by a third linebacker.

But scheme isn’t enough on its own; having stand outs play their roles well is imperative in getting a defense that ranked No. 3 in DVOA pass defense in 2022 after ranking second in 2021.

The uniqueness of how Quinn places his chess pieces has resulted in them having not one, but two different players identified among the league’s best in defending the slot entering 2023, per Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar.

But it’s deeper than that, because one of the two on the 2023 list was an injury replacement for someone who made Farrar’s list in 2022.

2023 No. 7. DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Bland, the fifth-round rookie out of Fresno State, who started to get serious reps in that defense as the season went along, and was basically a starter by Week 11. Bland allowed 44 catches on 59 slot targets last season for 398 yards, 208 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, four interceptions, two pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 81.0 — third-best in the league among slot defenders with at least 200 coverage snaps.

As Farrar mentioned, Bland came on strong in the last half of the season, but tuned-in Cowboys fans know that coaches were impressed with his play from the onset of offseason work. Bland’s opportunity didn’t come immediately because the player above him on the depth chart, Jourdan Lewis, was really good at the job as well.

2022 No. 3. Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

[In 2021] as a slot defender, Lewis allowed 41 catches on 61 targets for 471 yards, 225 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 74.5. Lewis was at his most effective when he was targeted the most — he was targeted 10 times against the Buccaneers in Week 1, and 13 times against the Giants in Week 15. He had interceptions in each game, and gave up just 10 receptions in the two games.

Lewis suffered a Lisfranc foot injury in late October, ending his 2022 campaign and opening the door for Bland to enter. Still not yet fully recovered, Bland’s ascension has paved the way for conversation of whether or not Lewis will become trade bait once fully healthy.

Ever since escaping Kris Richard’s doghouse several years back, Lewis has been phenomenal in his roles not just in coverage, but blitzing off the edge as well. He’s a strong tackler despite his size limitation and if he is on the roster in 2023 will only further enhance what might be the league’s best secondary.

2023 No. 2. Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Like a lot of players in Dan Quinn’s defenses over the years, Kearse found himself with a coach attuned enough to his skills to put him in the best place to succeed. That was a whole lotta slot for Kearse in 2022, and he allowed 18 catches on 23 slot targets last season for 170 yards, 116 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 61.2.

Kearse’s journey from a seventh-round pick with the Vikings to being a leader in the secondary for Dallas has been remarkable. He’s a physically-imposing presence capable of impacting the game with both his coverage skills and intimidating demeanor. While he seems to always be nursing an in-game injury, he someone always returns to the field to continue his exemplary play.

Make sure to click the link to look at the play examples Farrar has selected to illustrate just how good Bland and Kearse were at their jobs in 2022 (and Lewis in 2021). Bland’s interceptions of Matt Ryan and Trevor Lawrence, as well as a slot-blitz sack were highlighted.

Kearse’s selected highlights include a pick against the Eagles and a takedown of Aaron Rodgers.

The changeover from list to list shows that maintaining high-level slot play is easier said than done, but Dallas having three top-tier players is a remarkable feat. Having them all for relatively cheap is a stroke of front-office genius.

Combined with Trevon Diggs and recently-acquired Stephon Gilmore, along with Malik Hooker as the deep safety and potential breakout star Donovan Wilson as the third safety, Dallas has done an incredible job of assembling talent under Quinn and secondary coach Al Harris.

