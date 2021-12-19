Cowboys convert interception into Ezekiel Elliott touchdown

In this article:

The Cowboys didn’t score on their first possession, but the Dallas defense gave them a short field on their second possession.

Jourdan Lewis intercepted Mike Glennon on a pass intended for Sterling Shepard that DeMarcus Lawrence tipped at the line. Lewis returned it 1 yard to the Giants 13.

Two plays later, Ezekiel Elliott ran 13 yards to the end zone. Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point.

The Cowboys lead 6-0.

Elliott has 22 yards on four carries.

Dak Prescott is 3-of-6 for 24 yards.

