The Cowboys have suffered a very big loss on their offensive line.

Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith will miss the rest of the season, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed today.

That had been expected after news surfaced that Smith’s history of neck injuries was showing no signs of getting better and was instead getting worse. McCarthy said today that Smith needs neck surgery.

The 29-year-old Smith has been one of the best left tackles in the NFL for the last decade, and the Cowboys will have a hard time replacing him. Brandon Knight is expected to be the starting left tackle going forward.

Dallas has already lost starting right tackle La'el Collins for the season, so Dak Prescott is going to have a very difficult job this season, leading an offense behind a line that isn’t giving him much protection.

Cowboys confirm Tyron Smith out for season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk