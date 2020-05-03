Cowboys confirm deal for ex-Bengals QB Dalton

The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, the NFL franchise confirmed on Saturday.

Following reports, the Cowboys announced an agreement with Dalton on a one-year deal following his departure from the Bengals.

The deal for Dalton is reportedly worth a guaranteed $3million and could be worth up to $7m.

Dalton spent nine seasons with the Bengals and helped lead them to the playoffs five times before he was released on Thursday after Cincinnati selected Joe Burrow with the top overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Dalton posted a 70-61-2 regular-season record as Cincinnati's starting quarterback, but the Bengals have not won a playoff game since 1990.

In Dallas, Dalton will serve as backup to Dak Prescott – who was given the franchise tag by the Cowboys earlier this offseason.

Dallas are still trying to come to a long-term contract agreement with Prescott.

Dalton – the Bengals' career leader in touchdown passes and a three-time Pro Bowler – already has a home in Dallas and played in college at nearby TCU.