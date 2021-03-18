Cowboys should complete FA signings at CB by looking into Adoree Jackson

There is no question about it, the Dallas Cowboys are in search of secondary help. Dallas has made a couple of moves over the last 24 hours to build up the back end of the cornerback position, first bringing back C.J. Goodwin and Wednesday signing Jourdan Lewis to a new deal. There’s still a space near the top of the depth chart however.

While there are plenty of fish in the sea, there is one name who came free this week that was unexpected and may be a great fit, Tennessee cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. The former Titan is coming off an injury-plagued year where he only played three games last season. However, he has all the intangibles for the Cowboys and already had their front office’s eye.

Four years ago Dallas showed interested in Jackson during the 2017 NFL draft process. Fast forward to this offseason and the interest might still be of value. K.D. Drummond breaks down how Jackson could come at the right price.

Dallas needs to find a cornerback at a level higher than the bargain shopping that led them to Maurice Canady last season. Players such as Adoree Jackson, Malcolm Butler, Desmond King and Xavier Rhodes should all be available in a range of $6 million to $8 million a season.

Currently, ProFootballFocus(PFF) has Jackson as the seventh-best free agent available player in free agency. The only other corners listed ahead of him include: Richard Sherman, Malcolm Butler and Janoris Jenkins. One of his top attributes include his ability to cover down field.

A former first-round pick, Adoree Jackson has elite coverage numbers. He ranks just behind the trio of Jaire Alexander, Richard Sherman and Stephon Gilmore among corners when lined up outside in PFF coverage grade since 2018.

Jackson’s best year came in 2018 when he recorded two interceptions, three recorded fumbles and 10 pass deflections. He also added 67 solo and 73 combined tackles.

While the current interest level may be unknown, Dallas could use the talent boost at the position. Last season the team allowed 51 passes of 20 or more yards, and 11 passes of 40-plus yards. They also surrendered a club record in points and passing yards allowed.

With Dan Quinn running the show, Jackson would get ample amount of opportunities if brought to Dallas. For example. Quinn’s ability to run a 4-3 defense and play high coverage would come as a blessing for the free agent, as those are some of his key highlights.

The Cowboys would be wise to take a look at Jackson to see if the skills and price seem all but accurate for a team in dire need of defensive assistance.

