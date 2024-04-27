Cowboys complete 2024 draft with huge DT Justin Rogers at No. 244

The Cowboys have ignored the defensive tackle position the entire offseason, and almost left the 2024 draft without one as well. That’s a lot of faith in 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith and free agent Carl Davis. Before calling it a day though, and clearly not trying to fight against the rest of the league in undrafted free agency, the team selected Auburn DT Justin Rogers with their final selection of the weekend, No. 244.

Rogers checks in at 6-foot-2 and weighs in at 330 pounds, penciling him in as a rotational nose tackle. The club lost Johnathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore in free agency.

