Cowboys come up short as Eagles slam door shut in final seconds

PHILADELPHIA – The Dallas Cowboys came up just short in their quest to draw closer to the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of NFC supremacy that ended in a 28-23 Philadelphia victory.

Literally. On multiple occasions.

On the final play of the game, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott connected with receiver CeeDee Lamb in search of a game-winning touchdown. Lamb was dropped at the 5-yard line by Eagles defenders Sidney Brown and Darius Slay to end the game and preserve the Eagles’ 8-1 standing atop the NFC heading into their bye week.

The first instance of Dallas’ shortcomings came on a critical fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter, with the Cowboys trailing by two scores. Prescott hit tight end Luke Schoonmaker for what was called a touchdown. Replay review determined Schoonmaker was down inches before the goal line, and Philadelphia took over before punting the ball back to Dallas at midfield.

Prescott did draw Dallas closer thanks to a 7-yard touchdown pass to second-year wideout Jalen Tolbert to bring the Cowboys within one score. But his right foot stepped out of bounds before his dive to the pylon would have made it a three-point game with 6:23 remaining.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) pushes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) out of bounds short of a two point conversion during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dallas’ defense once again gave Prescott (29-for-44, 375 yards, three touchdowns) and the ball back. This time, a touchdown would have put them back in front. On back-to-back plays before the two-minute warning, however, the Eagles sacked Prescott and the Cowboys couldn’t make up the ground.

The Cowboys regained the ball one last time with 46 seconds left. A pass interference call on the first play brought the ball to midfield. Suddenly, the Cowboys were on the 6-yard line. Then they got backed up by a false start penalty, a first-down sack and a delay of game that left them at third-and-26 for the final play.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finished 17 of 23 for 207 yards despite appearing to further injure his left knee late in the first half when Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence’s helmet banged into it. Unbothered, he threw touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and also added a touchdown on the ground via the signature “Tush Push” play.

Philadelphia started the scoring in typical fashion, compiling a 13-play drive that took 7:51 off the clock. Running back Kenneth Gainwell scored on a 12-yard rush following a key third-down conversion between Hurts and tight end Dallas Goedert, who left later in the game with a forearm injury.

For the Cowboys, Lamb followed up his career game from last week against the Los Angeles Rams with a 11-catch, 191-yard performance. Tight end Jake Ferguson had seven catches for 91 yards and a score.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey nailed a 51-yard field goal 75 seconds ahead of halftime to give Dallas a 17-14 advantage at the halfway mark.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys come up short, Eagles slam door on comeback in final seconds