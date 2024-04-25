Cowboys come from behind to win games over TMP at Hays

Apr. 24—The Abilene Cowboys baseball team had to come from behind in both games on the road Friday night to earn a pair of victories over the Thomas Moore Prep Monarchs. With the pair of wins, the Cowboys improved to 13-1 on the season.

In the opening game, Abilene entered the final inning trailing by two runs, before rallying with an eight run top of the seventh to win 12-6. In the night cap, Abilene overcame a one run deficit in the sixth inning by scoring five runs in the final two innings to secure a 9-6 victory.

Game 1

Abilene 12, TMP 6

After trailing 4-0 early in the game, Abilene would get on the the board with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning as both Drew Hansen, and Zach Miller both drove in runs with singles to center field.

TMP would add a run in the bottom of the third inning to increase their lead to 5-2 until the Cowboys would score again with a single run each in the fifth and sixth innings. A sacrifice fly by Tommy Keener would drive in Ethan Evans.

Stocton Timbrook would hit a solo home run over the right field fence in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 5-4. The Monarchs would then add another single running the bottom of the sixth inning to regain a two-run lead at 6-4

The rally would begin in their final at bat as Abilene would score eight runs on six hits, with assistance from an error, and a hit batter.

After a lead off double by Tommy Keener, an error on the Monarchs would lead to the first run. A two RBI single by Timbrook would then score Zach Miller and Heath Hoekman to give the Cowboys their first lead of the game at 7-6. The rally would continue with a RBI single by Jake Bartley for a 8-6 lead.

The biggest hit to open the game up came when a Levi Evans bases loaded clearing triple scored three runs and pushed the lead to 11-6. A final insurance RBI single by Drew Hansen would finalize the score at 12-6.

Abilene would come from behind by scoring 12 runs on 12 hits led by two hits a piece by Keener, Hansen, Miller, Timbrook, and Levi Evans

Heath Hoekman would earn the victory in relief of starting pitcher Zach Miller.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 0 0 2 0 1 1 8 -12-12-4

TMP 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 — 6-7-4

2B: Keener

3B: Levi Evans

HR: Timbrook

HBP: Miller; Liles

SF: Keener

SB: Keener, Levi Evans, Miller; Schmeidler

WP: Heath Hoekman

LP: Schmeidler

Game 2.

Abilene 9, TMP 6

Despite trailing early in the game, the Abilene Cowboys used a 4 run sixth inning to take the lead and hold on for a 9-6 victory over Thomas Moore Prep.

Starting pitcher Heath Hoekman helped himself early by driving in the first run of the game with an RBI single for an early 1-0 lead, however the Monarchs would respond with three runs of their own in the bottom of the opening inning for a 3-1 lead.

An RBI triple to right field by Zach Miller would score a run in the top of the third inning for Abilene to cut the TMP lead to a single run at 3-2.

Both teams would then each score a pair of runs in the fifth inning. A brief 4-3 lead for Abilene would be aided by a pair of doubles by both Miller, and Stocton Timbrook. The lead would once again be short lived as the Monarchs would regain the lead with two runs to go up 5-4.

A four run top of the sixth inning for the Cowboys would be highlighted by a Lane Hoekman two RBI single that gave them the lead at 6-5. Insurance would be added as Lane Hoekman would then eventually score on a passed ball to extend the lead, and Miller would drive in the final run on a sacrifice fly for a 8-5 lead.

One last run scored by the Monarchs in the bottom of the sixth inning would be as close as they would get before Abilene would add their final run thanks to a RBI fly by Jake Bartley for the 9-6 final.

The Cowboys collected 10 hits in the game, and were led by Miller with three including a double and a triple.

Relief pitcher Tommy Keener earned the victory by completing five innings and allowing just three runs on five hits. he walked two and struck out four. Heath Hoekman allowed three runs on three hits over two innings.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 1 0 1 0 2 4 1- 9-10-2

TMP 3 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 6-8-2

2B: Bartley, Timbrook, Miller; Brown

3B: Miller; Baalman

HBP: Heath Hoekman

SF: Miller, Bartley, Walker

SB: Keener 3, Miller, Lane Hoekman 3, Heath Hoekman, Ethan Evans.

WP: Thomas Keener

LP: Liles