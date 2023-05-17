Cowboys come in 7th in ESPN power rankings

It’s an annual rite of passage in the offseason for NFL writers and those who talk about football for a living. Lists upon lists come out to keep fans engaged. In ESPN’s latest agenda following the completion of the draft and undrafted free agency, they ranked all teams and the Dallas Cowboys came in at No. 7.

That rates in line with how the Cowboys finished last season, as one of the final eight teams standing before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoff round. This was the second power ranking the site has done since the season ended, with the Cowboys getting bumped one spot.

Why the slight jump?

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58)

Trading for wide receiver Brandin Cooks was part of the bump, but according to Cowboys write Todd Archer, it was the team’s work in improving their defensive line that was reason for the upgrade:

“With the addition of Brandin Cooks wide receiver could be the choice, but it’s the defensive line. They selected Mazi Smith in the first round and along with the return of Johnathan Hankins, they now have bulk on the interior. The Cowboys also re-signed Dante Fowler, who had six sacks last season, to keep core pass-rushers Micah Parsons, Dorance Armstrong, DeMarcus Lawrence and Sam Williams together. They added Junior Fehoko, a fourth-round pick, to the mix of versatile players like Osa Odighizuwa and Chanucey Golston. This is the deepest group the Cowboys have had in ages and might be the deepest in the NFL.”

Dallas has upgraded their defensive line, but the additions of Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were two big acquisitions that could make the biggest difference.

Who are the Cowboys behind?

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no surprise Dallas is behind the top four teams from last year, including both Super Bowl participants. The Kansas City Chiefs rank first, the Cincinnati Bengals second, the Philadelphia Eagles third, and the San Francisco 49ers rank fifth. Also in front of the Cowboys are the Buffalo Bills, fourth, and the Miami Dolphins are slotted right ahead of Jerry Jones’ team in sixth.

Directly behind the Cowboys (in order) are the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars round out the top 10.

There’s nothing wrong with being listed inside the top seven, but it is surprising to see the Cowboys landing behind the Dolphins? From top to bottom, Dallas feels like they have a better roster with a better quarterback, so they should be ranked at least sixth instead of seventh.

The debate will be fun, but there will be a deciding factor to allow fans to find out who the superior team is when the Cowboys and Dolphins matchup later this season. Dallas plays four teams ahead of them on this list, and five of the teams inside the top 10, so it’s a challenging schedule.

Other rivals, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, land 17th, and 24th on the list, respectively.

What it means

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

What does it mean that the Cowboys are so highly rated in mid-May? Not a thing. It’s great to be well thought of and the team does have one of the top rosters in the league, but it won’t matter until the games count.

Dallas should be in contention for the Super Bowl, they have that look right now, but there’s too much that can happen before now and the start of the regular season. The schedule is tougher than last year, but the Cowboys are also a deeper, better team than they were in 2022 as well.

The Cowboys will have the opportunity to finish the upcoming season higher than seventh and knocking off the Eagles from their perch in the NFC East. The rankings mean nothing, it’s what the Cowboys do in the games that will determine where they fit.

The goal is to win the Super Bowl, not the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire