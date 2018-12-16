Cowboys shut out against Colts, missing chance to clinch NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts on a five-game win streak and win the chance to clinch the NFC East for the third time in Jason Garrett’s tenure as head coach.

It wasn’t going to be an easy game, to be sure, but the Cowboys team that had played itself into playoff position over the previous month-plus was not the Cowboys team that was on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Dallas shut out for first time since 2003

The Colts beat the Cowboys, 23-0, the first time Dallas has been shut out in a game since Week 11 of 2003, in a 12-0 loss to New England.

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack had a career-high 139 rushing yards against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. (AP)

The Cowboys had some self-inflicted wounds in all three phases on their way to being shut out. Their first possession stalled at the Colts’ 30-yard line, and Brett Maher’s 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Denico Autry, who is having himself quite a December — he was chosen AFC defensive player of the week after a two-sack, two-tackle-for-loss outing against the Texans in Week 14.

Their second possession ended well inside the red zone, with Ezekiel Elliott stripped by Indianapolis’ Pierre Desir on fourth down from the 3; the fumble was recovered by Desir’s teammate Jabaal Sheard.

Dallas’ last possession ended with Dak Prescott getting intercepted by George Odum.

In between, the defense allowed the Colts to convert 8-of-12 third-down opportunities, couldn’t really get to Andrew Luck (no sacks, three quarterback hits), and couldn’t stop second-year Colts running back Marlon Mack, who had a career-best 139 rushing yards.

Dallas came into the game with the third-ranked rush defense in the NFL.

‘It’s embarrassing’

The Cowboys, as you’d expect, weren’t happy with their performance.

Elliott said, “We can’t go out there and do that. We cannot. That is not us, at all. It’s embarrassing. We’ve got to be better than that, way better.”

Prescott said, “We didn’t give ourselves a chance. It pisses me off. It pisses everybody off.”

Playoffs still possible

Dallas can still win the division and clinch a playoff spot. It held a two-game cushion heading into the day, though that’s down to one after the Cowboys’ loss and Washington’s come-from-behind win over the Jaguars.

If Dallas wins one of its final two games, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, or Philadelphia and Washington lose one of their remaining games, the Cowboys will clinch the NFC East.

The Colts also kept themselves alive in the AFC playoff picture. They’re one of three teams at 8-6, though at the moment the Baltimore Ravens have the sixth and final playoff spot by virtue of their 6-4 record against AFC teams; the Colts are 6-5.

