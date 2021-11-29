Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID, unavailable vs. Saints

The COVID-19 issues the Dallas Cowboys are experiencing ahead of their Thursday night game with the New Orleans Saints are getting worse. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported Monday that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will not be available for the prime-time matchup after testing positive, and more absences are on the way with one of Schefter’s sources telling him that “there are up to eight positives in Dallas.”

That’s obviously going to be tough for them to overcome. Dallas was already without its offensive line coach and two assistants, as well as all three strength and conditioning coaches after a series of positive COVID-19 test results. Players like wide receiver Amari Cooper and right tackle Terence Steele have also been unavailable due to the coronavirus.

It’s similar to the situation the Saints themselves experienced earlier this season, when a third of their coaching staff (mainly on offense) were all ruled out of their Week 2 game with the Carolina Panthers after testing positive. New Orleans lost 26-7. That’s a lot of adversity for the Cowboys to work through, but it might help the Saints snap their four-game losing streak.

