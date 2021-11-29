Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19

The Cowboys’ coaching staff has been hit hard by COVID-19, and now the head coach is among those infected.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN. He will miss the Cowboys’ Thursday night game against the Saints.

The report says there may be up to eight positive cases within the Cowboys organization.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant line coach Jeff Blasko have both also been ruled out because of COVID-19 protocols. Strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith missed the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game because of COVID-19 as well.

The Cowboys are hoping to have wide receiver Amari Cooper back from his stint on the COVID-19 reserve list, while right tackle Terence Steele and tight end Blake Jarwin were both placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in recent days.

