Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy respects the Commanders’ defensive front

Mike McCarthy is in his third season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Even after leading the Cowboys to a 12-5 record in 2021, McCarthy faced questions about his job security because, well, Jerry Jones is his owner.

McCarthy is doing another good job this season with the Cowboys at 2-1 on the season. After dropping the season opener to Tampa Bay, Dallas lost quarterback Dak Prescott with a thumb injury. Backup Cooper Rush entered the lineup and has led the Cowboys to two consecutive wins.

Next up for Dallas is the Washington Commanders. And despite Washington’s struggles in a 24-8 loss to the Eagles last week, McCarthy understands each week is a completely different animal, especially as it pertains to division games.

“Well, I think the biggest thing is you got to watch yourself, especially in division games,” McCarthy said. “I saw the score, and I was watching the game on TV, 24-0; it didn’t feel that way to me, watching it live. Then when we watched on the coach’s tape, it definitely didn’t look that way. You can, you know … I’m a big believer you’ve got to guard against false confidence. I’m not one to say Hey, they gave up nine [sacks]; we’re going to get 12. To me it’s what happened last week has no difference in how you want to play. Because it’s so hard, it’s so difficult to win a game week in and week out.”

It’s difficult to believe the Commanders will allow nine sacks again. If that happens, then several people should be worried about their job security a week from now. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner must do more to help quarterback Carson Wentz, and Wentz needs to get rid of the football sooner.

As far as Washington’s defense, McCarthy respects the unit, particularly up front.

“Well, it’s an excellent defense,” McCarthy said. “I think as we view it, it starts up front. [Jonathan] Allen and [Daron] Payne are two forces in the middle. Their front seven, their back end is competitive and scrappy. It’s a challenge, No. 1, anytime you play a division game. These guys, I like the way they play. For me, as I view it, it starts up front.”

Allen is a Pro Bowler and one of the best in the NFL, while Payne is having a dominant start to his fifth season. Outside of those two, McCarthy defining Washington’s defense as scrappy tells you everything you need to know. The Commanders have talented players on defense but rarely appear capable of putting the pieces together for a dominant unit.

One of the keys to a Washington win is for its defensive line to control the line of scrimmage because the Cowboys want to run the football.

