Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praises Texans offense for being ‘quarterback friendly’

Fans may not be ready to accept it, but other NFL coaches understand what the Houston Texans’ offense is trying to achieve.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy remarked that the Texans’ offense is one of the best in the NFL at helping quarterbacks out.

“They’re a traditional West Coast offense with [offensive coordinator] Pep Hamilton there and you see the multiple personnel groups every play and just what you’re trying to get done with that,” McCarthy said. “Just having history in that offense. It’s clearly, in my view, it’s the most quarterback friendly offense in this league. So, you know, we’ll definitely be challenged there.”

The results have been far from encouraging. The Texans have started two different quarterbacks, both due to poor performance, and Houston ranks 27th in the NFL in passing yards. In a passing league and the Texans having such struggles on offense, it is no surprise that they have generated a 1-10-1 record and are on pace to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Houston faces Dallas Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

