Cowboys close preseason winless, fall to Jaguars 34-14

There’s not much stock that can be put in preseason results, and that’s the case virtually every season. While it would be nice for team moral to leave at least contest in celebration, that won’t be the case for the 2021 Dallas Cowboys. In their fourth exhibition contest they took on the Jacksonville Jaguars who played all of their starters for their third preseason contest. The lopsided nature of the talent was apparent early on and the Jaguars raced out to a 14-0 lead en route to a 34-17 final score.

Ben DiNucci was finally able to put together a solid drive, ending the game with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Johnnie Dixon.

Johnnie Dixon goes up and gets it from Ben DiNucci!

Dallas hasn’t one a preseason contest since a 34-0 drubbing of Houston in the third game of the 2019 exhibition schedule. The Cowboys lost to Pittsburgh, Arizona, Houston and now Jacksonville to fall to 0-4.

Cooper Rush started the contest and played the first quarter while Garrett Gilbert played the second quarter leaving the second half to DiNucci. None of the quarterbacks stood out in what is thought to still be a competition to be the backup to Dak Prescott come Week 1. Meanwhile rookie Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick from April, went 11 for 12 with two touchdowns, the Jaguars first touchdowns of the preseason.

Dallas played without 30 players, an indication that those players are assured to make the initial 53-man roster that will be decided by Tuesday. Dallas basically had a game-day 46-man roster to work with of some second teamers but most the third and fourth strings.

The quest was to avoid injury, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case as second-round rookie CB Kelvin Joseph who left the contest with 4:30 left in the first quarter with a groin situation. Joseph is presumed to be a backup to start the season.

As for players who stood out, rookie sixth-round pick Israel Mukuamu had an interception and a pressure while seventh-round rookie Matt Farniok started at center and acquitted himself very well against the Jaguars’ starting defense.

Dallas will now go about starting to gameplan for their regular season opener, Thursday September 9 against the defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Top Passing: Garrett Gilbert 9/16, 87 yards 1 TD | 2.4 Passer Rating

Top Rushing: Brenden Knox, 11 attempts for 47 yards, 3 receptions 7 yards

Top Receiving: Aaron Parker, Johnnie Dixon, 2 receptions 29 yards, 1 TD

Top Defender: Israel Mukuamu, 1 INT, 6 tackles, 1 QBH