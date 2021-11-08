Cowboys get close to best-case scenario Sunday after worst-possible performance

Things couldn’t have gone much more wrong for the Dallas Cowboys early on Sunday. Throughout the week, the line makers, the media and the fan base all felt that Sunday was going to be an exclamation on an incredible first half of the 2021 season. The team had just proven they were good enough to win on the road with a backup quarterback who hadn’t started a game before in his entire career. They were matched up against a club who dominated bad teams but were dominated by good ones to this point in the season, the 4-4 Denver Broncos.

The line crept up to double-digits. Dallas averaged a 40 burger in their three home wins thus far. The game started with a 54-yard Tony Pollard kick return and though Dallas failed on a fourth-and-1 run they should’ve checked out of, things still looked bright when the defense apparently carried over the momentum from Minnesota, making the Broncos lose yardage on both first and second down before an incompletion completed the three and out. After that, though, the rest of the early afternoon was all downhill and Dallas found themselves trailing 30-0 midway through the fourth quarter. An embarrassing lowlight of a performance threatened to break a 30-year streak of scoring at home, before two garbage-time scores. The Cowboys fell to 6-2 and saw adversity in the mirror for the first time this campaign.

But not to worry, the football gods gave them a reprieve with the rest of Sunday’s action. Here’s a look at how most of the other important results from Week 9 kept Dallas’ self-inflicted damage close to minimum.

There are no such things as good losses. Don’t let the rainbow sprinkles brigade try to convince the public otherwise. Dallas got throttled and statements like “young teams need to lose to re-center” and “it’s a good type of loss because it came against the AFC” are totally snow jobs. Losses are not better than wins. Wins are all that matter when chasing the No. 1 seed in a conference and all that comes from the bye week and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Nothing good came from that performance, even if the players themselves look to convince themselves that they needed it. It’s the same as “next man up” philosophy. If the next man up wasn’t a drop off from the injured player, the team would’ve found a way to have that next man playing more. It’s all just talk.

What did help the Cowboys? The fact that two of the other three top NFC teams also took Ls on Sunday.

Kansas City 13, Green Bay 7

Something is certainly broken in Kansas City with the Chiefs right now. One of the NFL’s elite offenses over the last half decade is suddenly rudderless as perennial MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes is struggling to recapture the magic. The former juggernauts have scored just 36 points over their last three contests.

However the reigning MVP, Aaron Rodgers, was out due to COVID-19 protocols and the Packers weren’t able to take advantage of the low-scoring affair, being shut out themselves until five minutes to go in the game thanks to a less-than inspiring effort from former first-round pick Jordan Love under center.

The loss drops Green Bay to 7-2 on the year, as they have yet to take their bye week. Dallas keeps pace with them in the loss column.

In addition, the Chiefs are on the Cowboys schedule in a couple weeks. As Green Bay isn’t on Dallas’ slate of games, record in common games is the second tiebreaker in playoff seeding. Conference record is first and both teams currently have one NFC loss.

This gives Dallas a leg up in that regard if they can take down the Chiefs in a few weeks. The Packers first loss came to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, who Dallas plays later this year as well.

They’ve also beating the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Football Team; three of Dallas’ remaining eight games and Green Bay still has to play the Minnesota Vikings twice.

Tennessee Titans 28, Los Angeles Rams 16

It appeared at first glance Tennessee entered this game short handed after losing their steam engine last week with Derrick Henry’s foot injury. Ryan Tannehill won another victory for the RBs don’t matter brigade with his impressive performance on Sunday Night Football. The AFC’s best team defeated the NFC’s (tied for) best record with relative ease.

The Titans had a 21-3 halftime lead and were never really threatened from there, picking off MVP candidate Matt Stafford twice and keeping Sean McVay’s offense out of the end zone until just 31 seconds remained.

The loss dropped the Rams record to 7-2, again with a game in hand over Dallas.

Like the Packers, Dallas won’t play the Rams either so after NFC record (5-1), common opponents come into play.

The Rams lost to Arizona, beat Tampa Bay and the New York Giants and still have to play both the Cardinals and Vikings on the road in December.

Arizona Cardinals 31, San Francisco 49ers 17

Dallas didn’t get everything they wanted after failing miserably against the Broncos.

The Cardinals were playing without their starting quarterback as Kyler Murray’s ankle held him out. Unfortunately Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers were in no way, shape or form able to take advantage of the opportunity.

The Cardinals victory improved them to 8-1 on the year, so there are no additional positives for the Cowboys with this outcome.

Dallas still controls their own destiny when it comes to the Cardinals though, in a way. The Week 17 matchup between to two will give the winner the first tiebreaker scenario, a head-to-head victory. So as long as Dallas remains within a game of Arizona until then, they can still make things happen.

