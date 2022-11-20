Cowboys clobbering Vikings as Tony Pollard scores second TD
This could be called the bounce after Buffalo for the Minnesota Vikings.
The Dallas Cowboys are crushing the NFC North leaders early in the third quarter at Minnesota on Sunday.
The most recent score came courtesy of a Dak Pollard pass to Tony Pollard, who was untouched on the 66-yard play.
After the PAT, Dallas led 30-3.
