Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here’s how NFC seeding can go

This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.

It wasn’t meant to be, as Dallas blew a 27-10 third quarter lead, eventually falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-34, in overtime. Still Dallas entered the week with five various clinching scenarios. Thanks to other results, they ended up needing the fifth, but it did finally happen when the New York Giants took down the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. That victory assured the Cowboys would have one of the three best records in the NFC among non-division winners, clinching their spot in the playoffs.

Current NFC Playoff Picture

Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) Minnesota Vikings (11-3) San Francisco 49ers (10-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) Dallas Cowboys (10-4) New York Giants (8-5-1) Washington Commanders (7-6-1)

In Hunt for Wild Card:

Seattle Seahawks (7-7) Detroit Lions (7-7) Green Bay Packers (5-8)

In Hunt for No. 4 seed:

Carolina, Atlanta, New Orleans (5-9)

Back-to-back playoff appearances

Things feel solemn after the way Dallas lost, somehow ending up in overtime. They made the stop they needed and appeared on their way to winning the game when a third-down pass to Noah Brown bounced off his chest and into the arms of a Jaguars defender who returned it 52 yards for the winning score.

However the Cowboys are sitting at 10-4 on the season. After finishing 12-5 last season, this is the first time the club has won double digit games since 1995 and 1996. With locking up the playoff spot, this is the first time they’ve been to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since Tony Romo’s first two years as a starter, 2006 and 2007.

That deserves to be celebrated, regardless of the funk the team and the fanbase feels after Sunday’s loss.

Chances at No. 1 seed are almost gone

There is disappointment, of course. Dallas entered the game winners of four in a row for the second time this season. It appeared they were on a collision course with the Eagles, who were in their own dog fight in Chicago during the same time slot.

At the time the Cowboys were two games behind, with the Saturday matchup an opportunity to close the gap. But now, it’s simply a game about building momentum and earning bragging rights after Philadelphia won earlier in the season when the team was captained by backup QB Cooper Rush.

In order to be the No, 1 seed in the NFC Dallas would need to win out and get help.

The Eagles would need to lose their two remaining games (after Week 16) both at home, against the Saints then the Giants for Dallas to win the NFC East based on divisional record.

The Minnesota Vikings would also have to lose at least one of their final three games to finish 13-4 and lose the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The San Francisco 49ers would also have to lose one of their final three games to finish 12-5 or worse.

This is the longest of longshots. According to prediction website FiveThirtyEight, there’s just a 0.5% chance of that happening.

Most likely the five seed

Just like it’s more than likely Dallas isn’t getting the No. 1 seed, there’d have to be an epic collapse for them not to end up with the top wild-card seed, No. 5.

The No. 5 seed will square off against the NFC South winner, which currently projects to have a losing record. Right now Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host that wild-card round game, but they have a 6-8 record with three to play.

There are four teams still eligible to reach the wild-card round and match Dallas’ current 10 wins. The Cowboys have the tiebreakers over both the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, but they could be caught by either division rival if they aren’t careful.

By virtue of their Week 13 tie, if either the Giants or Commanders end up with the same amount of wins as Dallas, they’d have the higher seed. That’s the case at both 10 wins and 11 wins, meaning the Cowboys cannot just coast into the playoffs without trying to win additional games.

