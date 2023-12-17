Cowboys clinch playoff berth before game vs. Bills

Before the Cowboys kicked off their game against the Bills, they clinched a playoff berth.

The Falcons' 9-7 loss to the Panthers put the Cowboys in the postseason for the third consecutive season. It is the longest stretch for the franchise since six consecutive playoff appearances from 1991-96.

It also will be the Cowboys' 36th playoff appearance, breaking a tie with the Packers for the most in league history.

The Cowboys, of course, want more.

They are tied atop the NFC East with the Eagles but will need help to win the division title.