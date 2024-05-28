COWBOYS IN CLAREMORE: PRCA Rodeo takes over Will Rogers Arena

May 27—Over the last four days, the biggest event in Claremore has been the annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event at Will Rogers Stampede.

The stands were packed all weekend as cowboys, cowgirls and families are out to witness the event. There are plenty of opportunities for entertainment as families could watch live rodeo events, trick riding and entertainment throughout the event.

"In the world we live in today, there is so much crazy stuff we live with, it is good for them to come to the rodeo see the anthem, have a prayer, get a good entertainment and it is really family oriented. The further we go in society the more people go back to their roots," Justin Rumford, PRCA rodeo clown, said.

Men and women competed looking for a chance to help punch their ticket to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December. Carnegie native Heston Harrison was the youngest bucking bronco rider in the field on Saturday, May 26. Despite being the young buck, the PRCA didn't go easy on him giving him a horse that has competed in the NFR Eliminator.

"It is a dream come true, being able to do what I love. I felt good there for a second, it just don'ts work out how much you wish it would," Harrison said.

Will Rogers Arena hosted bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, bullring and more over the course of the event. Another Oklahoma Native, Taylor Munsell, had the best time in steer roping posting a time of 1.8 seconds to lead the entire event.

Along with the rodeo events, there were plenty of other ways to keep you entertained over the course of the event. Collinsville native Hailey Proctor made her return to Roman style trick riding during Saturday's event after seven months on the shelf. Proctor fell off her horses and broke both of her legs, her ankles and tore several ligaments.

"It is a little bit nerve racking, I have had more nerves than any other time in my career. But I have been on cloud nine the last few weeks," Proctor said. "Being back feels like home, I am not going to lie it was a little depressing being home for six months and not being able to do anything so I am really happy to be back on my horses."

After months of healing, rehabbing and even walking on a peg leg, Proctor returned on her horses for her home town rodeo.

"Before going out there I told myself I just wanted to have fun it's my home town rodeo," Proctor said.

Proctor's return to her steeds proved to be flawless as she cantered through the arena, weaved through fire and even jumped through a flaming hoop. Despite the strong showing she didn't take all of the credit to her performance.

"I am on my A team right now, they are the fastest Roman riding horses around right now," Proctor said. "They know one speed and one speed only, they are my old faithful. Before going out there I told myself I just wanted to have fun it's my home town rodeo."

Earlier in the night, Bumfield did his best Evil Kenival impression as he jumped over a pair of volunteers on a mini bike. After plenty of bait and switch, Rumford finally jumped over the ramp successfully.

"It perfect, I could have probably cleared nine people. I gave it some gas and flew through the air, it is just good to be in Claremore," Rumford said.

