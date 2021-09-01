Cowboys claim Will Grier

Dak Prescott has a new backup.

The Cowboys have claimed quarterback Will Grier off waivers, a day after the Panthers released him. Grier joins Cooper Rush as the two quarterbacks behind Prescott on the Cowboys’ depth chart.

A 2019 third-round draft pick of the Panthers, Grier spent two years in Carolina but didn’t play much. His career stats consist of 228 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Cowboys’ 2020 season fell apart after Prescott was injured. They hope Prescott will stay healthy in 2021, but if he doesn’t, Grier may be the next man up.

