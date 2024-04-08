Cowboys Claim Final Big 12 Bedlam Series

Stillwater, OK – Was Sunday the final edition of Bedlam baseball? No. The two programs are scheduled to play in 2025 and 2026. Plus, the two could meet up in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament later this year.

But for Sunday though, the final Big 12 regular season meeting was a rubber match that was a back and forth affair.

Oklahoma jumped out to a two run lead, but OSU stormed back. The Cowboys getting the biggest hit of one youngsters career. Holden Krusemark has the full breakdown from Stillwater.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.