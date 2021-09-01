Cowboys claim ex-Panthers QB Will Grier off waivers

The Cowboys continue to tweak their roster less than 24 hours after getting down to the required 53 names. As expected, the team has zeroed in on the backup quarterback position as an area of need with just over one week to go until the season opener.

Using the tenth spot in the waiver wire order, the Cowboys claimed Will Grier on Wednesday. Grier was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

The former West Virginia passer started his collegiate career at Florida, where he was under Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, who was the Gators’ offensive coordinator and QBs coach then. After transferring to West Virginia and starting for two seasons, Grier was drafted by Carolina in the third round of 2019’s draft. He started the team’s final two games of the regular season that year, going 28-of-52 for 228 passing yards and four interceptions over those appearances, his only stats as a pro.

The 26-year-old had been competing in camp this summer with the Panthers’ high-profile offseason addition Sam Darnold and XFL passing yards leader P.J. Walker. Walker survived final cuts in Carolina; Grier did not.

Twenty-seven players were plucked from the waiver wire on Wednesday, with successful claims made by 18 teams; Grier was the only quarterback taken.

None of the Cowboys’ cuts were claimed by any other teams.

According to David Helman of the team website, Dallas will temporarily cut punter Bryan Anger in order to make room for Grier. Anger will be re-signed later after more roster maneuvers have been completed.

Grier now joins Cooper Rush as the depth behind starter Dak Prescott, with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert being cut by Dallas this week. Rush is expected to be the primary understudy for Prescott to start the season while Grier gets acclimated to Kellen Moore’s offense.

