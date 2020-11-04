Cowboys Chris Jones to undergo surgery after years of hernia injury

Dave Sturchio

Just when you thought the only injury related news this week would be on either the offensive or defensive side of the ball, the Dallas Cowboys announced that punter Chris Jones will receive core muscle surgery on Thursday and will be out multiple games.

According to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Jones has been dealing with and playing through a sports hernia since 2019. Cowboys media have been questioning the drop in performance from Jones and now have some answers as to why.


The Cowboys will elevate punter Hunter Niswander from the practice squad to play this Sunday when the team returns home to face the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.



According to Jones, the pain of this injury has been masked by taking pain killers and relying on game day adrenaline. He claimed he should have went on injured reserved last season but continued to battle through.


The time table is a minimum of a few weeks but given the current state of the Dallas Cowboys and their likelihood of making a playoff type push, Jones may have done his final punting in the 2020 season.

 