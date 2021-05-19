Cowboys-Chiefs has highest preseason over-under at 55

We’ve looked at the full-season Westgate lines from the perspective of teams favored in the most games, and in the least games. We’ve taken another careful look at the lines based on the primary wager unrelated to who wins and by how many — the over-under.

Of all 272 regular-season games, the Week 11 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs (who used to be the Dallas Texans) has the highest over-under at 55 points.

The Chiefs have the most games with over-under numbers currently at 50 points or more. Of the team’s 17 games, 14 have numbers set at half-a-hundred or higher.

The Buccaneers have 12 such games, and the Cowboys have seven.

So what does it mean at this point of the offseason? Not a whole lot, other than Vegas regards these teams having really good offenses and/or not great defenses in 2021.

