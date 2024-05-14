Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills set to play on MNF two times each

The Cowboys know where and when they’ll be to start the 2024 season, but the rest of the schedule is still a bit murky.

Leave it to Joe Buck to provide some clarity.

The play-by-play man appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday to offer a preview of the coming slate for Monday Night Football, and in the process, he dropped a major hint about the Cowboys’ primetime presence.

“We know that we also have the Cowboys twice,” he said at one point, without revealing any more than that.

It’s important to point out that Buck’s comments do not necessarily mean the Cowboys will play two Monday night games. (Although they certainly could.) The MNF crew has traditionally handled games on other nights of the week, like in Week 17 last season when the Lions and Cowboys played a Saturday evening contest.

The Cowboys’ two MNF games will likely come against top-tier opponents. After opening Week 1 (on a Sunday) against the Browns, Dallas will play eight additional games versus teams that made the postseason last year: Baltimore, Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay at home; Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and San Francisco on the road. All of those games have to be considered strong possibilities for the MNF slate.

Of course, there’s also a home date with the Bengals- who just missed the playoffs- and two meetings (one home, one away) with Dan Quinn and the Commanders that could provide palpable drama.

Buck went on to say that both the Chiefs and Bills will also appear on the MNF schedule twice in the coming season.

The full 2024 NFL regular-season schedule will be revealed Wednesday night.

