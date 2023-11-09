Cowboys, Chiefs have been the biggest TV draw this season

In the early '60s, the two franchises competed for hearts, minds, and wallets in Dallas. Today, they're competing for eyeballs nationwide.

The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs (which entered the AFL as the Dallas Texans) are generating the highest TV audiences through half of the season.

The most recent Cowboys game, at the Eagles, attracted more than 27.1 million viewers. The Cowboys, via Sports Business Daily, have had the biggest or second-biggest audience in six of nine week of the current season.

The Chiefs have played in the highest-rated game for four of the first nine weeks of the season.

Big numbers are likely for both teams the rest of the way. Upcoming Cowboys games include the late-afternoon Thanksgiving game (against the Commanders), the following Thursday night (against the Seahawks), the next Sunday night (against the Eagles), and a Week 17 Saturday night game against the Lions.

The Chiefs have a Monday night game against the Eagles (Week 11), a Week 14 late-afternoon game against the Bills, and a late-afternoon New Year's Eve game against the Bengals.

The Cowboys and Chiefs will meet again on the field in 2025. Unless their cross paths before that in one of the next two Super Bowls.