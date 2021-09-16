Cowboys at Chargers Preview | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Josh Norris from the Underdog Football Show discuss the Sunday afternoon matchup between Dak Prescott’s Cowboys and Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers. What can Dallas do to earn it’s first victory of the season, or with Los Angeles run it’s record to 2-0. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.