The Cowboys and Chargers are planning on at least one joint practice this summer, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. The practice is expected to take place at the Chargers’ facility in Costa Mesa, which is 99 miles south of the Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard.

The practice schedule has yet to be finalized.

Most NFL teams hold at least one joint practice during training camp.

The Cowboys and Chargers last met for a joint practice in 2012 in San Diego. The teams worked against each other for two days, and it became heated as Cowboys tight end Andrew Szczerba ripped off Chargers rookie linebacker Melvin Ingram’s helmet and swung it at Ingram’s head.

Cowboys-Chargers planning on joint practice in Costa Mesa originally appeared on Pro Football Talk