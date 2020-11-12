Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz makes PFF’s midseason All-Rookie team

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2020 rookie class has had several players show their worth already this season. CeeDee Lamb has played like a WR1, Trevon Diggs was starting to come into his own before suffering a broken foot, and Neville Gallimore has taken full advantage of his increased role after the departure of Dontari Poe.

Pro Football Focus released its midseason All-Rookie Team on Wednesday. Surprisingly, none of the three rookies previously mentioned were selected. Instead, it was center Tyler Biadasz, who has gotten plenty of playing time due to Joe Looney suffering an MCL sprain in Week 4.

Biadasz played all but one snap after Looney went down. Then he suffered a hamstring injury of his own in pregame warmups before the Cowboys took on the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday and will now miss the next 2-3 weeks.

His 53.3 PFF grade isn’t that impressive by itself, but Biadasz has managed to hold his own against some elite defensive fronts, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team, who rank third and fourth in sacks respectively so far this season.

The talented Wisconsin rookie has been one of the few bright spots on a unit that’s used a plethora of different personnel combinations in 2020. Now, it’s just about rehabbing and coming back strong so he can once again challenge Looney for the top spot on the roster at center.

