Cowboys center Travis Frederick close to return from Guillain-Barre syndrome

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72), shown here during the 2017 season, hopes to return after missing all of last year. (AP)

It’s easy to overlook the fact that the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East last season without one of their best players.

Thankfully for the Cowboys, center Travis Frederick sounds positive about the steps he’s making toward a return.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Frederick, who made four Pro Bowls in his first five NFL seasons, sat out all of last season with Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disorder. Frederick said he’s improving and is looking forward to being back for the team’s offseason program.

Travis Frederick about 90-95 percent

Frederick told the Cowboys’ website he feels about 90-95 percent healthy. He has been doing nerve regeneration, working out in the weight room and doing light running, the site said.

His comments sounded very positive.

“I’m to the point now where I can do almost everything that I’ve been able to do previously,” Frederick told DallasCowboys.com. “Now, am I running at my top speed? I don’t know because I haven’t hit that number. Am I jumping as high as I have? I’m not sure yet. But once we get back in March and April we’ll get a good feeling on where things are.

“It’s certainly been a long road and since the season’s been over I’ve continued to progress and things are moving in the right direction. I feel good about this spring.”

While there are still hurdles, that all sounds like great news for the Cowboys and Frederick.

Frederick hoping to be back for offseason program

Frederick said he’ll continue to work on his strength and conditioning in hopes he can be with his teammates for the offseason program, which can begin April 15. While he feels good about his progress, the real test will come then.

Story continues

“There isn’t a great way to empirically say, ‘This is the point that you’re going to be ready to come back,’” Frederick told DallasCowboys.com. “We can do all the nerve tests we want, but without a baseline we don’t where normal is.”

The Cowboys had a good season without Frederick. If their elite center can return, that would be a great addition as they try to defend a division championship.

More Cowboys news from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts