Cowboys center Joe Looney leaves game after Elliott safety

The Dallas Cowboys started the game off on the right foot, deflecting a Russell Wilson pass and then bringing him down on an Aldon Smith sack. The offense converted their first three third downs to get into scoring position. Then, tight end Dalton Schultz, who had just converted a huge 28 yard play, didn’t snap off his route and allowed the defender over his back for a breakup that led to a Zuerlein field goal.

Then things changed. On third down on defense, DE Dorance Armstrong took a false step, allowing Chris Carson to the outside for a huge gain on third-and-one. On the next play, the safeties blew the coverage allowing for a bomb TD to Tyler Lockett, giving Seattle a three-point lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Tony Pollard muffed it pinning Dallas at the one. QB Dak Prescott checked out of a pass, and Ezekiel Elliott slipped in the end zone and was called for a safety. On that play, it appears center Joe Looney hurt himself, because after the Seahawks failed to get a first down, rookie fourth-round pick Tyler Biadasz snapped for the first time as a professional.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.