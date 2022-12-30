Cowboys center carted to locker room, OL shuffle ensues

Tyler Biadasz down with 35 seconds left in the third quarter with a right ankle injury. Walks slowly off the field with a little help. Connor McGovern moves to center, Jason Peters to left tackle, Tyler Smith to left guard. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 30, 2022

The Cowboys trip to Nashville hasn’t been a pretty one. Amidst all the mistakes, the status of center Tyler Biadasz is the focus for Dallas late in the third quarter. The third-year man out of Wisconsin has been a constant on the offensive line alongside right guard Zack Martin, but he needed two trainers’ help to reach the sideline before being carted to the locker room.

Amazingly, he wasn’t initially ruled out from returning, but then was after evaluation.

Tyler Biadasz (ankle) is questionable to return for the #Cowboys. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 30, 2022

Tyler Biadasz (ankle) has now been ruled out by the #Cowboys. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 30, 2022

Biadasz had the weight of a defensive lineman come down on his right knee and tight end Jake Ferguson instantly waved to the sideline for help after the play. The injury didn’t look good for Biadasz and it’s another hit to an offensive line that’s had to adjust on multiple occasions in 2022. For now, the Cowboys make a big shift with Connor McGovern at center and slide Tyler Smith inside to left guard. Meanwhile, Jason Peters takes over at left tackle for Dallas.

On the first play with the new offensive line, quarterback Dak Prescott was hit for a roughing the passer penalty. With so many changes, the Dallas offense has to scramble with the playoffs around the corner.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire