Cowboys celebrated late score with turkey leg stashed in Salvation Army kettle

Several years ago, the No Fun League altered its celebration rules to permit a wide range of displays of delight. However, the league still has a strict rule against the use of external props.

The Cowboys ignored that rule on Thursday by stashing a turkey leg in the Salvation Army kettle. After a fourth-quarter touchdown that pushed the score to 38-10, quarterback Dak Prescott retrieved the bird from the oversized bowl.

"Team effort, team idea," Prescott told reporters after the 45-10 win. "We talked about as probably a two, three-day long process of whether it be a 15-yard penalty and whether coach would accept it. And I’ll tell you, I actually go talk to coach [Mike McCarthy] before every game and sure enough I caught him as he was talking to [owner/G.M.] Jerry [Jones] and so I mentioned it. Of course, Jerry liked it. . . . At that point my direction was just make sure we're up and the game was in hand and so the touchdown to CeeDee [Lamb] and the following two-point conversion [which made the score 31-10], if you watch I’m kind of like, is it time? Can we do it? I'm like, no we'll get another one. Sure enough, right after I threw the one to [KaVontae Turpin] I was like yeah, let's go for it. And so, and it was good."

McCarthy indeed went along with the idea, on one condition.

“Well, you know when Jerry Jones is in the locker room before the game speaking on it and he was all for it," McCarthy told reporters. "So, I just told them that game better be well out of hand before we start pulling turkey nuggets out of a kettle can. That was a little different pregame for me."

Jones confirmed that knew the turkey leg was coming.

"You know if you use props in the NFL, you can get some fines," Jones told reporters. "Now, if they will just include something to do with the red kettle on their . . . dispensing fines, I’ll be all for it, and we’ll make a fuss out of it just to give more attention to the red kettle," Jones said.

The Salvation Army kettle has been used from time to time as part of the celebration process. It usually draws a fine.

This time, it didn't draw a flag. We'll find out next weekend whether anyone will be making a contribution to the NFL's overall charitable efforts, and whether (if the money doesn't go to the Salvation Army) Jones will match it out of his own considerably deep pockets.