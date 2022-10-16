Cowboys CeeDee Lamb and Jason Peters both expected to play vs. Eagles
#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) and OL Jason Peters (chest) both should play tonight vs the #Eagles, sources tell me and @mikegarafolo.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022
The Cowboys are expected to have both CeeDee Lamb, and former Eagles star left tackle Jason Peters in the lineup when the team faces Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.
Lamb was limited most of the week with a groin injury but will start at wide receiver.
Peters will return to Philadelphia for the first time since parting ways with the organization in a youth movement that saw Jordan Mailata ascend to the left tackle spot.
List
Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 6 vs. Cowboys
List
3 causes for concern as the Eagles and Cowboys meet in Week 6
List
Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Cowboys: News and notes for Week 6 showdown
Related
DeSean Jackson says he's not done and is interested in a reunion with the Eagles
Eagles announce uniform combination for home matchup vs. Cowboys in Week 6
Watch: DeMarcus Lawrence on Jalen Hurts playing better: He hasn't played the Cowboys yet
Jason Kelce breaks down the difference between Eagles and Cowboys fans
Jason Peters on Eagles-Cowboys rivalry: Philly fans pride themselves on being nasty