Cowboys CeeDee Lamb and Jason Peters both expected to play vs. Eagles

#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) and OL Jason Peters (chest) both should play tonight vs the #Eagles, sources tell me and @mikegarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

The Cowboys are expected to have both CeeDee Lamb, and former Eagles star left tackle Jason Peters in the lineup when the team faces Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

Lamb was limited most of the week with a groin injury but will start at wide receiver.

Peters will return to Philadelphia for the first time since parting ways with the organization in a youth movement that saw Jordan Mailata ascend to the left tackle spot.

List

Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 6 vs. Cowboys

List

3 causes for concern as the Eagles and Cowboys meet in Week 6

List

Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Cowboys: News and notes for Week 6 showdown

Related

DeSean Jackson says he's not done and is interested in a reunion with the Eagles Eagles announce uniform combination for home matchup vs. Cowboys in Week 6 Watch: DeMarcus Lawrence on Jalen Hurts playing better: He hasn't played the Cowboys yet Jason Kelce breaks down the difference between Eagles and Cowboys fans Jason Peters on Eagles-Cowboys rivalry: Philly fans pride themselves on being nasty

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire